Following the launch of their Global Operations and Technology Centre in Llandysul earlier this year, global market research company Delineate has bolstered its marketing team with two senior level appointments.
The research technology business provides real-time brand tracking and campaign evaluation.
In the newly created roles, Jen Whyley has been appointed as Marketing Director and Sara Jones has joined the team as Head of Public Affairs.
Jen has joined to lead the growing marketing and comms team having formerly worked at Edelman and MediaCom, global communications and media agencies.
Sara joins to assist with the firm’s community, stakeholder and development plans and has significant experience working across the public and private sectors in corporate affairs roles and a local, regional and national level.
Founder & CEO James ‘JT’ Turner, said: “The company’s ‘Invest Local, Reach Global’ approach is firmly cemented in future growth plans, and our two new additions to the team will ensure we compliment this strategy and help us reach our ambitions to be an industry growth enabler for the Mid and West Wales economy whilst building our global client base”.
“Wales is now making a significant contribution to the UK’s tech industry, developing its reputation for technology growth and excellence”.