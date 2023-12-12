Was it worth it, YES!” Fans of its maximalist style say that “you can’t fault the cooking or the passion” that drives “an incredible all-round experience” hailed by some as “the best in the UK”. However, there’s a significant minority for whom it risks becoming “pretentious and overpriced” with feedback including: “It used to be exceptional, but IMHO has now jumped the shark with loud music, arrogant service, and stratospheric prices detracting greatly from its outstanding and interesting cooking…”; “It used to be a favourite of ours but is now more like a bootcamp. Arrive when told, dine when told, leave when told… and all at a cost far greater than many Michelin star restaurants in Mayfair!”