The Mid Wales Growth Deal Sites and Premises Programme has published a survey to better understand the future growth plans of businesses across the region and their need for commercial premises.
The survey also aims to identify the need for funding intervention in the local commercial sites and property market.
Responses to the survey will enable Growing Mid Wales (GMW), who manage the Mid Wales Growth Deal, to consider a variety of options for support, which could help businesses achieve their development goals.
Cllr Clive Davies, Cabinet Member for Economy in Ceredigion and Powys counterpart, Cllr David Selby, said: “The Sites and Premises Programme wants to support the delivery of modern, energy-efficient commercial premises that allow businesses to scale up and invest locally for the good of the region. By completing the survey, businesses will help identify the most appropriate interventions to make in this area going forward.
“Whether you're a small startup looking to grow or a larger organisation, your input really matters.”
The data received will be analysed to understand the demand for support.
GMW will then work with Welsh and UK Governments to review and scope options.