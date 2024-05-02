THE leader of a Ceredigion weight loss group has scooped a top business award.
Weigh with Eleri picked up the 'New to the Scene' award at the Business Growth Awards Wales in Cardiff.
Eleri Retallick set the group up in 2021 after spending 15 years as a Health & Wellbeing Coach for a global Company.
Eleri explained: "I decided to set up on my own in 2021 and I haven’t looked back. "Like all businesses there have been bumps in the road but the growth in my client base has been phenomenal and this award is dedicated to all my members - for their success & hard work in losing weight and living a healthier life!"
The weeky weight loss classes are held in Lampeter, Aberaeron Pencader and Cardigan as well as weekly one-to-one sessions online.
Eleri was commended by the Judges for her contribution to the Weight loss, Health and Wellbeing of her members in West Wales.
The meetings take place on Tuesday at Lampeter Creuddyn Centre between 4.30pm and 6.30pm followed by another Tuesday meeting at Pencader Pavillion from 7.30pm.
On Wednesdays, Eleri's groups meet in Aberaeron British Legion Hall from 4.30pm until 6.30pm and from 4pm in Coleg Ceredigion, Cardigan.