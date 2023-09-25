A STAPLE of Aberystwyth’s high street will close for the last time this week after more than 32 years in business.
Mona Liza on Great Darkgate Street will close this week after Ceredig and Bet Davies decided to retire to spend more time with their five grandsons.
Announcing their retirement last month, Ceredig and Bet said: “Retirement beckons. After 32 years Mona Liza will be closing in around 6 weeks time but we will continue to trade up to the end of September.
When our current stock is gone, it’s gone. If you have an occasion for which you require a gift, please remember Mona Liza.
“Call by when passing as we have reduced a number of items. Or just call to say hello.”