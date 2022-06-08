Estate agent nominated for prestigious awards

A West Wales estate agent, started by two local mums during lockdown, has been shortlisted for two prestigious business awards.

Cardigan Bay Properties was set up by Tania Dutnell and Helen Worrall during the height of lockdown and has been shortlisted for the Newcomer of the Year category in the Wales Property Awards 2022.

Tania said: “We are excited and incredibly proud to receive this nomination. The Wales Property Awards offer national recognition of the best in the business, so it’s a fantastic achievement that we have been nominated. We both feel passionate about providing a more personal service to property buyers and sellers in West Wales, and this nomination is recognition of what we are achieving less than 18 months since we started.”

The company has also been named one of the most exciting new businesses in the region after being shortlisted in the StartUp Awards National Series. These new awards recognise the huge increase in startups since the pandemic began - in 2020 over 400,000 startups were set up in the UK.

Helen added: “Being selected as a finalist in the Rural StartUp Award category is something we are very proud of. Starting your own business, particularly at such an uncertain time, means a lot of hard work and commitment, but it is definitely the best decision we made. We love what we do, and the feedback we are receiving from buyers and sellers is amazing. Whatever the result of these Awards, we’re looking forward to helping many more people find their perfect property in West Wales.”