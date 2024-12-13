The other finalists were: Best Hotel: Trefeddian Hotel, Aberdyfi. Best B&B, Guest House or Inn: Y Seler, Aberaeron. Best Self Catering Accommodation: Plas Estate, Llangoedmor. Best Place to Eat and Drink: Y Ffarmers, Llanfihangel-y-Creuddyn, Aberystwyth. Best Camping or Touring Park: Bargoed Farm Caravan and Camping Park, Llwyncelyn, Aberaeron. Best Glamping or Quirky Accommodation: By the Wye, Hay-on-Wye. Best Holiday Park or Holiday Home Park: Derwen Mill Holiday Park, Guilsfield. Best Activity or Experience: Black Mountain Adventure, Three Cocks, Brecon. Best Visitor Attraction: The National Showcaves Centre for Wales Best Dog Friendly Business: Canvas & Campfire. Best Event: Wonderwool Wales. Rising Star: Gabi Wilson, Cambrian Training Company, Welshpool.