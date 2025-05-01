A community-run pub in the Dyfi Valley has scooped a top prize at the ‘Rural Oscars’.
On 29 April, Countryside Alliance Wales held its annual ‘Rural Oscars’ awards ceremony at the Senedd in Cardiff Bay, where several Welsh rural businesses were crowned champions.
The Countryside Alliance Awards – now in their 18th year – recognise rural businesses across five categories, including ‘best local food’, ‘best butcher’, ‘best pub’, ‘best rural enterprise’, and ‘best village shop/ post office’. These businesses go the extra mile within their communities, supporting the local economy and championing local goods and services.
Glan Yr Afon in Pennal was crowned as pub of the year at the ceremony.
This community pub was bought by the community for the community.
Its aim was to serve the needs of the locals and isolated farming families by providing a high-standard flexible facility open to every member of the Pennal community - and beyond.
Trading began in 2023 after a difficult and challenging process, and progress has been fast and furious. Having managed to retain most of the staff, this has ensured continuous employment for many in this remote part of Wales.
From Welsh lessons to the Thursday club for a group of men who meet weekly at the pub, this is a welcoming, vibrant place for all.
The Glan Yr Afon under the leadership of Menter y Glan has become a poignant place for the community and is truly the beating heart of the area for locals.
About to open in the garden is a chalet which is to become the village shop, stocking essentials and complementing the pub. From hosting speed shearing to local game shoots, this busy community pub has excelled to be crowned this year’s Welsh champion.
The event was very well attended by a number of MSs and the First Minister for Wales, the Rt Hon Baroness Eluned Morgan.
Addressing the finalists, the First Minister said: “It is always an important event; I’m delighted to attend. I’d like to congratulate you all and thank you for everything you do across Wales and in your particular communities.”
Rachel Evans, Director for Countryside Alliance Wales, said: "This evening we celebrate our rural communities and the role that you, the finalists, play in keeping them together.
"Your continuing promotion and defence of Welsh produce, skills and rural life deserves all the credit it gets and the Countryside Alliance is proud to be honouring a group of people who are passionate about their countryside and passionate about providing quality goods, services and employment to rural communities and beyond.
"You are the best of the best, you are already winners by reaching this final and we applaud you for being just you.”
Woosnam & Davies in Llanidloes was also highly commended in the shop category on the night.
The winner of each category will go on to represent Wales in the national champions reception at the House of Lords in June, competing against other finalists from Scotland, Northern Ireland, and England.