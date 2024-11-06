Businesses, community projects, and entrepreneurs in Ceredigion have just one week to submit their entries for the highly anticipated Gwobrau Caru Ceredigion Awards 2024.
Entries close on Wednesday 13 November, with the awards recognising the exceptional contributions and achievements of businesses, community projects, and individuals across the county.
The awards feature 12 categories, ranging from innovations in the community, to recognising young entrepreneurs, the tourist industry, successful events, and businesses that support the Welsh language.
On the final call for nominations, Cllr Clive Davies, Ceredigion’s Cabinet Member responsible for Economy and Regeneration, said: "We are thrilled with the incredible response and the high calibre of entries we've received so far. The County is home to some outstanding businesses, young entrepreneurs, and vibrant community projects, and these awards provide a fantastic platform to celebrate the remarkable work being done.
“I’d strongly encourage groups to consider entering, or nominate someone they believe is deserving, as this is a wonderful opportunity to recognise and celebrate excellence in Ceredigion."
The awards are being organised by Cynnal y Cardi under the Caru Ceredigion banner, which is a community-driven campaign aimed at fostering a sense of pride in the county and enhance the environment, support local businesses, and strengthen the community.