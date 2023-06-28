LOCALS and visitors to Lampeter can now take advantage of free Wi-Fi in the town.
The network has been installed across the centre of town, along Bridge Street, High Street and College Street, with hopes that it will be expanded to other areas in the coming months.
Businesses in the town are being encouraged to get involved and learn more about how the network can improve their trade.
Information on the service will be handed out at this Saturday’s Lampeter Show.
Former town mayor, Cllr Helen Thomas, told the Cambrian News: “The free Wi-Fi network has been supported by the Leader project and Cynnal y Cardi.
“We are hoping to get other businesses involved and to expand the coverage throughout the town.
“The analytics the network can provide will be a great help to traders in the future.
“The network is running on 4G, so will be fast enough to enable people to browse and we hope it will enable visitors to explore Lampeter more.
“This is just one of several ways we hope to promote Lampeter businesses in the future.”
Current mayor, Cllr Rhys Bebb, will be at the show on Saturday in Pontfaen Field.
Lampeter is the latest town in Ceredigion to have a free Wi-Fi network installed.
Cardigan installed its free network back in 2017 and speaking to the Cambrian News earlier this year, Cllr Clive Davies, who was mayor of the town at the time said: “The Wi-Fi and analytics system was installed throughout Cardigan Town centre in 2017 as one of my Mayoral projects.
“Not only does it provided a limited Wifi service, it also reports monthly to 120 contacts via email. “These contacts include the small independent shops and cafes in Cardigan.
“The data reported is used by a number of the contacts for such things as forecasting service demand, impact of large events and demonstrating seasonality in Cardigan.
“The data in its raw form includes daily footfall ,new visitors numbers and average daily dwell time. “Any new business opening in Cardigan is asked whether would like to be added to the email list.“