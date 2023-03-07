A Ceredigion company is set to triple its turnover this year following a number of new partnerships.
The iconic Tŷ Nant bottled water, which stems from Bethania in rural Ceredigion, has signed a deal with Wagamama’s and Tattu restaurants nationwide, as well as partnerships with leading retailers and wholesalers, which has led to a 270 per cent increase in sales in 2022, making it one of the UK’s fastest growing drinks companies.
The brand’s channel strategy has been instrumental in achieving this growth, focusing on three key areas in the UK: premium hospitality, retail and wholesale.
Tŷ Nant has also expanded its export business, with its brands now distributed in over 20 countries worldwide.
In partnership with leading agency Hunt Hanson, Tŷ Nant rebranded its packaging with a unique “single estate” branding reflecting the provenance of the Tŷ Nant Estate from over 200 acres of Ceredigion countryside.
The brand’s commitment to sustainability is reflected in sourcing its energy from renewable sources and using only the finest materials in its packaging.
Key sponsorships, including the Laver Cup tennis tournament and partnership with The Master Chefs of Great Britain, have helped raise awareness of the brand among customers.
Tŷ Nant Natural Mineral is part of the Tŷ Nant Group, a distinguished collection of luxury super-premium British brands. The group last year acquired the Pentland Still distillery located in Edinburgh, Scotland.
The Pentland Still produces the renowned Kings Hill Gin, a super-premium gin that is sold in John Lewis and other exclusive outlets nationwide.
This acquisition was a strategic move by the Tŷ Nant Group to expand its portfolio of luxury brands and mark the Tŷ Nant Group’s entry into in the super premium spirits market.
Tŷ Nant expects to triple its turnover in 2023 with an exciting program of developments to be announced in the coming weeks.
Tŷ Nant’s chairman, Raminder Sidhu said: “This impressive achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, as well as our commitment to sustainability and the highest quality products.
“As we look to the future, The Tŷ Nant Group remains committed to our rapid growth plan and expanding our portfolio of luxury brands. We are excited for the continued growth and success of the company.”