Grant enables bakery and shop to carry out renovations
Subscribe newsletter
£500,000 has been invested in nearly 40 businesses in Gwynedd to help improve their appearance.
The aim of the grant – supported by the Welsh Government’s Town Transformation Programme – is to make a visible difference to towns and cities by making them nicer places to live, work and relax.
Geraint Jones, owner of the shop and bakery, said: “As a local business we are very grateful to receive funding from the Town Centre Property Improvement Grant fund in order to renovate our building on Y Maes in Pwllheli.
“It is important for local people and visitors that the town centre remains a vibrant and attractive place.
“I encourage anyone who has property in town centres to make use of the support available.”
Cllr Nia Jeffreys, deputy leader of the council and the cabinet member with responsibility for economy, said she was “extremely proud to hear Gwynedd businesses are taking advantage of these great opportunities to ensure that the quality of local products and services is reflected in how the high street looks”.
While this grant has been earmarked, there are further opportunities for businesses with properties in need of improvement to get help from Gwynedd Council.
There is the interest-free Town Centre Loans Fund available to owners of properties located in Gwynedd town centres.
For more information visit the council website.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |