GREGGS is to open a bakery in Machynlleth as part of a refit of the town’s Spar store.
The national chain is to open a bakery inside Machynlleth’s Spar and Post Office, which is currently closed whilst refurbishment is carried out.
The store on Maengwyn Street will be officially opened by Machynlleth Mayor, Cllr Jeremy at 9am on Thursday, 1 December.
Two days later, on Saturday 3 December, the store will be marking its relaunch with a day of celebration, giving away prizes and discounts from 9am onwards.
Store Manager Dave Albrighton said: “We are really looking forward to reopening and providing essential services to our local community once more. We are very pleased with the refit and hope our customers love it too.
“We will all be working hard to make sure our shoppers get the products and services they expect from their local convenience store.
“Please join us to celebrate our relaunch – we would love to see you there.”
The store relaunch and introduction of the new Greggs bakery will create 12 new jobs for the local community.
The Spay and Post Office will be open from 7am to 11pm Monday to Saturday, and from 7am to 10.30pm on Sunday.
Machynlleth SPAR and Post Office is operated by family-owned business Blakemore Retail, part of the A.F. Blakemore & Son Ltd group of companies.