A GROUP of enterprising women are encouraging others to get together and support each other.
Since the pademic hit small business owners have faced financial problems, recruitment challenges and as the cost-of-living crisis has hit many are now seeing a decline in customer spend. Female owned businesses are not immune to these difficulties and for those in rural areas of Wales, they also suffer from loneliness too.
The University of Wales Trinity Saint David has helped a Lampeter based women’s group ‘Merched Medrus’ (Enterprising Women) to re-establish its support group for women business owners in Ceredigion and North Carmarthenshire.
Prior to the pandemic, the group would meet to offer each other support, share knowledge and skills to help their businesses reach their full potential.
Ceredigion businesswoman Helen Gwenllian, and also a member of the network said: “When covid hit we couldn’t get together anymore, and we all missed the support we can provide each other. We wanted to re-establish the group so that female business owners don’t have to feel so alone.”
Working with Rebecca Jones, Enterprise Development Manager at UWTSD, the group was able to run its first event in three years. Rebecca adds:
“I used to attend the group when I had my own business previously. It was a vital support and when I was able to offer the group a new home, I was thrilled.”
Rebecca said her role developing a rural enterprise hub as part of the Tir Glas project on the Lampeter campus means she will be working with business owners in rural areas of Wales to enable them to reach their full potential.
During the first event, the group discussed how they wanted it to be run, when and how often.
“There was lots of laughter but also some really serious conversations about the difficulties the women business owners face,” said Rebecca. “The group will meet most months for the rest of the year and will provide a safe space to share experiences as well as provide opportunities to learn new skills.”