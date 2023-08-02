A Ceredigion graduate has signed up to a ‘hands-on’ internship scheme, run by Menter a Busnes.
Following an open call for applications earlier this year, economic development company Menter a Busnes has revealed the two people who have won a place on the Cyfle (Opportunity) scheme, receiving between 200 and 500 hours of paid work experience.
They are Lisa Jones from Clawddnewydd near Ruthin and Gwenan Owen from Dihewyd in Ceredigion.
“We are very proud to welcome Lisa and Gwenan here to Menter a Busnes on the Cyfle scheme,” said Eirwen Williams, MaB’s director of rural services.
“It’s a vast and varied scheme that will give them the opportunity to learn about different elements of the agricultural industry, from the business side to marketing, agricultural events and the support available to farmers and rural businesses.
“We really hope they will enjoy this unique experience shadowing and learning from experienced members of our team, and get a better idea of their future career path.”
Gwenan has just completed a degree in agriculture at Aberystwyth University this year.
She said: “I saw the advert and I felt it was a good opportunity to have a new experience. I was aware of some people who already worked for Menter a Busnes, and wanted to understand more about what they offer.
“I didn’t think I’d be accepted so it was a shock, but a good shock! It feels like an honour to have been chosen. I’m looking forward to meeting a variety of people, going round all the teams to learn more about their work and being able to go to farms and livestock markets.
“At the moment I’m quite open about where my path will lead me. I work part-time on the family farm, and also milk on a neighbouring farm. My aim for the next few years is to find a part-time job, and find a balance between working at home and also going out to work as part of a team.”
During the internship Lisa and Gwenan will have a designated mentor providing support and they will have the opportunity to spend time with various teams within MaB, including the marketing team to plan and hold events, a team of Farming Connect development officers, the Farming Connect Service Centre team, and the Farming Connect Advisory Service team.
In addition, they will be allowed to attend, experience and contribute to internal meetings and receive specific training on relevant subjects such as finance management techniques.