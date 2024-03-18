AN iconic Aberystwyth seafront hotel is to reopen next month under new management.
Gwest Cymru, the boutique hotel on Aberystwyth’s promenade is to undergo major renovation work and is planning to reopen at the end of April, with Gareth Evans from Baravin at the helm.
Gareth has extensive experience in the hospitality industry and aims to provide a quality experience for customers and a commitment to excellence.
Gareth has been a Director and General Manager of Baravin for the last 12 years .
Prior to Baravin he worked for seven years at the Harbourmaster Hotel Aberaeron.
Speaking about the challenge ahead, Gareth said: “After the refurbishing work we will bring something exciting and different to the Prom.
“We are looking forward to writing the next chapter for Gwesty Cymru.”
The company which owns Gwesty Cymru went into liquidation late last year, with documents filed with Companies House showing debts of £123,000.
Speaking to the Cambrian News at the time, owner Julian Shelley, who also runs the Cardigan and Celtic Bay guest houses on Aberystwyth’s seafront, blamed Covid-19 for the financial woes facing the seafront hotel that has been a promenade staple since 2007 and has won several awards over the years.