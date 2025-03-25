Funding worth over £2 million has been allocated to businesses in Gwynedd over the past year through a package of grants to support and invest in local businesses.
Cyngor Gwynedd established the 'Transform' and 'Spark' grants worth between £2,500 and £250,000 through the Shared Prosperity Fund: Gwynedd and the Shared Prosperity Fund: North Wales as a scheme to support Gwynedd businesses to recover and develop, stabilise and prepare for the future.
One business that has benefited from the Transform scheme is Chilli Penguin, Pwllheli, the only stove manufacturer in north Wales.
The business has become an industry leader, with a network of over 100 stockists across the UK.
The grant has enabled Chilli Penguin to offer a greater range of products, meeting the demands of new markets and improving the flexibility of their production processes.
This expansion has safeguarded jobs.
Arwel Cullen from Chilli Penguin said: "The grant has enabled us to expand the range of our products and increase the flexibility of our manufacturing. This has meant that we have been able to reach new markets and sustain local employment."
Cogs y Gogs in Caernarfon has also benefited from a Spark grant and has used the funding to purchase specialist equipment to repair electric bikes.
Cllr Medwyn Hughes, Cyngor Gwynedd's Cabinet Member for Economy, said: "The bustle and viability of town centres is key to Gwynedd's economy and it's excellent to see improvements to the building fascias in the town centres of Bala, Caernarfon, Bangor and Pwllheli, which really regenerates these areas.
"The improvements have transformed several properties into attractive and welcoming spaces, while also contributing towards the creation of more energy-efficient and safe buildings for years to come.
"I'm pleased that so many businesses in Gwynedd have been able to take advantage of the funding available.”