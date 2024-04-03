A GWYNEDD food wholesalers has reduced its carbon emissions by more than 247 tonnes.
Harlech Foodservice says it is determined to get ahead of the curve with stakeholders turning to impact over profit.
The company has produced its inaugural environmental, social, and governance (ESG) report, despite not being affected by the climate-related financial disclosure mandate.
As part of a commitment to being Net Zero by 2050, Harlech has saved more than 93 CO2e tonnes by cutting refrigerant gas useage.
Installing engineless cold store units on six HGVs prevented a further 80 CO2e tonnes, with another 47 avoided thanks to the repurposing of the Bwydlyn building.
Working on plastic reduction with The Country Range Group and Socius, the wholesaler is also focused on a supply chain that is not only as local as possible to any client but operating in line with The Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil and other organisations within sustainable procurement.
Mark Lawton, Harlech’s sales director, said: “Having the goal of achieving Net Zero by 2050 is one we are serious about, and by highlighting the changes we have made with that aim in mind, we hope to encourage the whole business, suppliers, and customer base to join us on the journey.”