Pure Leisure Group, operator of Gwynedd’s Trawsfynydd Leisure Village, has been shortlisted for three Be Inspired Business Awards.
The company, founded by entrepreneur John Morphet in 2004, is nominated in the best family business, medium sized business and best leisure and tourism categories.
On Friday, 20 September at the iconic Blackpool Tower Ballroom, where the winner of each category will be announced following rigorous rounds of judging which includes a site visit.
John said: “We’re absolutely delighted to be shortlisted for not one, but three BIBAs – an accolade which is incredibly well-respected and really shines a light on businesses and individuals. It’s an honour and I am fiercely proud to be recognised in all three categories.
“The impact of a BIBA shortlist announcement alone means something to each of our employees across all of our UK Parks and across the pond to the Caribbean and gives them an added sense of pride for the company they work for. It also means something to our loyal customers, further re-affirming they are making the right choice by holidaying and owning a holiday home with us.
“We will keep our fingers crossed for the 20th September, which based on previous experience is going to be a fantastic night!”