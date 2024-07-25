A MID Wales furniture company says it is hopeful carpets will still be available from its two stores following the announcement that Carpetright is to close more than 200 outlets nationwide.
The company has concessions within Hafren Furnishers stores in Aberystwyth and Llanidloes and employs around 10 members of staff.
Carpetright has been bought in a rescue deal by rival Tapi, but will shut more than 200 stores and cut more than 1,000 jobs.
Flooring retailer Tapi has agreed to buy the Carpetright brand, intellectual property, 54 stores and two warehouses in a pre-pack administration deal.
Tim Morgan, Director of Hafren Furnishers, spoke to the Cambrian News and said they are in communication with Tapi over the future of the two store concessions and whilst nothing had yet been agreed, he was hopeful that the concessions will remain.
Mr Morgan said: “We have had a deal with Carpetright for the last 20 years and so, although we haven’t had an answer from Tapi and I can’t say with any certainty, we are making every effort to ensure carpets will remain in our stores.”
Carpetright filed a notice to appoint administrators earlier this month, after struggling in the face of weaker demand.