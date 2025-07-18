A mid Wales furnishing business with stores in Llanidloes and Aberystwyth is celebrating its 60th anniversary.
Hafren Furnishers began in 1965, when Mike Morgan spotted a gap in the market whilst working his milk round in the Llanidloes area.
He began to offer his customers the chance to purchase small pieces of furniture direct from his milk float.
Hence the business concept of Hafren Furnishers was born – and has flourished ever since.
Today the business is run by son Tim, with an experienced knowledgeable team behind him.
Hafren Furnishers proudly showcase the very latest furniture collections for the home and home office.
The original Llanidloes site continues to operate as the flagship store, while considerable expansion and modernisation has been undertaken to offer customers the ultimate shopping experience.
Building on the company’s success, three years ago Hafren added a modern ‘concept’ furniture showroom in Aberystwyth, opening seven days a week.
Both stores offer dedicated Bed Studios, where customers can try out multiple bed brands at their leisure, experience state-of-the-art in-store Stressless recliner studios, and browse the latest ranges of living room, dining room, bedroom and conservatory furniture.
Giftware, bedding and accessories, rugs, lamps and pictures feature too.
The philosophy remains unchanged from 60 years ago: offer customers leading furniture brands at the best possible prices
Both stores feature a state-of-the-art Stressless recliner studio with exceptional service and free delivery across England and Wales.
This has earnt Hafren an enviable reputation amongst its loyal customer base and within the furniture industry itself.
To mark its impressive 60th year, a Summer Sale will run from 21 July (to coincide with the Royal Welsh Show) until the end of August.
Exclusive offers will be available across all leading furniture brands, across both stores and online.
The team say they look forward to welcoming shoppers in-store.
