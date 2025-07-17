A new gallery celebrating the creativity of west Wales has arrived in Aberystwyth.
The Bay Gallery on Chalybeate Street opened quietly in late May and the venue will host its official opening on Friday, 25 July, inviting the public to discover an exciting collection of art and handmade work from across Cardigan Bay.
This marks a return of The Bay Gallery to Aberystwyth, originally founded by Penny Samociuk, whose work can be found in the gallery.
At the helm now is artist and creative advocate Jeni Pain.
The Bay Gallery offers a fresh, contemporary space dedicated to the work of Cardigan Bay based artists and makers. From painting, print, and photography to ceramics and jewellery, the gallery provides a platform for both established names and emerging talent.
“This gallery is about celebrating the richness and diversity of creative practice in Cardigan Bay,” said Jeni, owner and curator of The Bay Gallery.
“There’s an incredible community of makers here whose work deserves to be seen and appreciated – and we’re thrilled to be creating a space that brings their voices together.”
In addition to showcasing the work of artists and makers, plans are underway to offer a range of artist led workshops to the public.
If you would like to attend the official opening of The Bay Gallery, the opening reception will take place on Friday, 25 July between 5pm and 8pm.
Admission is free and everyone is warmly invited to attend.
If you cannot make the opening The Bay Gallery will be open to the public seven days a week.
The gallery will be open from Monday to Saturday, from 10am until 5pm, and on Sundays from 11am until 5pm.
For more information about the gallery, visit www.thebaygallery.co.uk or follow @TheBayGallery on their Instagram and Facebook accounts.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.