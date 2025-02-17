A Dolgellau woman has picked up a gold award at a glitzy business awards ceremony.
Hazel Eldridge, Administration Manager at FUW Insurance Services Ltd was amongst the winners at the prestigious Success Through Skills Awards 2025 held recently at Cardiff and Vale College.
Hazel, who lives near Dolgellau, scooped the gold award in the Higher Apprenticeship Learner of the Year category at the ceremony hosted by training providers ACT and ALS.
Following 37 years in the banking sector, Hazel joined FUW Insurances Services Ltd in December 2016 at an entry level position of Account Handler. She immediately shone in the role and was soon promoted to Regional Lead Account Handler and later Administration Manager.
In her role, Hazel manages 32 Account Handlers, overseeing the team's capacity during challenging periods, including navigating the team through post-covid employment challenges. Key to her many successes is an understanding and awareness of the strategic need to ensure growth within the business, leading on processes, audits and upskilling staff.
Hazel’s leadership and encouragement has helped ensure the business is now operating with 85% of staff having achieved their Cert CII qualification or are in the process of completing.
Long-standing Senior Account Executive, Ann Harries Jones also won a gold award in the Welsh Language Champion category for her services in promoting the Welsh Language in over thirty years working for the company on the Isle of Anglesey.
Meanwhile, Faye Morgan, Account Handler for FUW Insurance Services Ltd at their Builth Wells office, won a silver award in the Apprenticeship Learner of the Year category.
FUW Insurance Services Ltd’s Board Chair, Ann Beynon OBE said: “We are delighted with Ann, Hazel and Faye’s success at this recent award ceremony, and as a business we are honoured to see our staff once again recognised so highly for their hard work and dedication.”