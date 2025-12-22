A young designer from Cardigan has been recognised at one of Wales’ leading education awards, shining a spotlight on the creative talent emerging in the country.
The annual Innovation Awards, hosted by WJEC, celebrate Wales’ brightest young inventors and designers, recognising creativity, problem-solving and technological ambition among learners from across the nation.
Now in their 25th year, the awards are delivered in collaboration with Welsh Government and encourage young people to develop practical design and technology skills that are increasingly important to Wales’ economy and future workforce.
Huw Davies, a student at Ysgol Uwchradd Aberteifi in Ceredigion, came first in the A Level category at the Innovation Awards for his design titled ‘Forever Flare’. The judges commended Huw for his complete and well thought out project that identifies an innovative and safe solution for people to attract attention when they need to be rescued from a challenging situation at sea.
On his win, Huw Said: “I'm very happy to have won this award. I'm surprised I got this as all the projects have been exceptional. I would like to thank my teacher who has been a huge help throughout, supporting me and teaching me what I need. I would also like to thank my parents who have been very supportive.
“I come from a very rural seaside town, so a lot of activities are based on the sea, which means sea safety is something very important. I took the time to speak with professionals in the industry, and we concluded that the lack of the traditional flare had some issues that i wanted to solve”
Other Ceredigion-based finalists included AS-level student Lucy Moyes who took home the third-place prize in the AS Level category for her design ‘POP’N GO’ and GCSE student Glesni Rees, who took home the second-place prize in the GCSE category for her design titled ‘Safety Jacket for Horse Riders’, both students were from Ysgol Bro Pedr in Lampeter.
West Wales was also represented by GCSE student Matthew Evans from Ysgol Bro Preseli in Pembrokeshire, who took home the third-place prize in the GCSE category for his Fishing Rod and Stand Carrier design.
The ceremony, held at Pierhead in Cardiff Bay, showcased the very best in Welsh design and technology talent and brought together learners, teachers and industry partners from across the country.
Lynne Neagle MS, Cabinet Secretary for Education, said of the awards: "Congratulations to all those who have been recognised in these awards. Your achievement reflects the outstanding quality of design and technology talent we have here in Wales. This is a sector that inspires creativity, drives innovation, and develops the practical skills that are so vital to our economy and communities.
"Design and technology education gives young people the confidence to solve real-world problems, and the ambition to shape the Wales of the future. I want to thank everyone involved – learners, teachers, industry partners and families – for the commitment and passion you bring to this field.”
