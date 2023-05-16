Y Seler’s bar manager Mr Paul Davies said: "Adding a honey-based cocktail to our menu may seem like a small act but it is something very simple we can do and we want to bring awareness to the plight of the bees. Bees are responsible for one of every four bites of food that we eat. Losing bees would be a disaster. This is a way for people to get involved simply by enjoying a bee's knees cocktail.”