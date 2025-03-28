An iconic heritage railway that’s celebrating its 70th anniversary has been honoured with a major tourism award.
The Ffestiniog and Welsh Highland Railways in Porthmadog was named as the Best Attraction at The National Tourism Awards of Wales staged by the Welsh Government and Visit Wales at Venue Cymru in Llandudno.
Other local winners were Cambrian Cottages in Pencader, who won the Bro a Byd award; Meadow Springs Country & Leisure Park, in Trefeglwys, who were named Best Caravan, Camping, Glamping and Plas Llangoedmor near Cardigan who picked up Best Dog Friendly Business.
The Ffestiniog and Welsh Highland Railways is the longest and second oldest heritage railway in Britain.
Run by a core staff of 80, assisted by 500 volunteers, it has accrued fans in all corners of the world, as well as closer to home.
Director Paul Lewin and Customer Services Manager Stephen Grieg accepted the award on behalf of the entire railway family.
Stephen said: “It is the best of anniversary presents to receive this award in what is already a landmark year for us. Celebrating our 70th has become even more significant knowing that we have just been judged the best tourist attraction in Wales.”
Paul added: “The award is a tribute to all the staff and especially the volunteers who give up so much of their leisure time to preserve this railway and ensure it continues to thrive for the pleasure of future generations.”
Carmarthenshire’s eco-friendly Cambrian Cottages won the Bro a Byd award for going the extra mile to achieve environmental sustainability.
For owners Peter and Libby Newth, it was a double celebration, coming just a few hours after they heard they had also been awarded a Green Tourism Gold Award, which is a globally recognised hallmark of eco-credentials.
Peter said: “We’re a fairly new business, having only opened 15 months ago, so to receive two top awards like this on one day is a dream come true for us.
“When we had the email informing us about the Gold award we said to each other that whatever happens tonight we are already winners. But to have now won the Bro y Byd honour for our work achieving sustainability is beyond our wildest expectations.”
Libby said: “From a standing start to becoming a double award winner in 15 months is something we would once never have thought possible, but it goes to show what can be achieved when people determine to realise a dream.”
Meadow Springs Country and Leisure Park in Trefeglwys, picked up best caravan, camping and glamping.
Service manager, Clive Bowen, accepted the award, saying they and everyone involved with the running of the park were ‘chuffed to bits’ to have won.
He said: “I know all my colleagues will be extremely proud of this. We are very much a team and to think that our efforts have been recognised by tourism industry leaders in Wales is just fantastic.”
The Royal Welsh Show in Builth Wells was named as the best event in Wales.
National Tourism Awards for Wales 2025
Full list of winners
Best Hotel: Gwesty Plas Dinas, Bontnewydd, Caernarfon, Gwynedd
Best B&B, Inn & Guesthouse: Glangwili Mansion, Llanllawddog, Carmarthen, Carmarthenshire
Best Self-Catering: Wonderful Escapes Wern-y-Cwm Farm, Llandewi Skirrid, Abergavenny
Best Caravan, Camping, Glamping: Meadow Springs Country & Leisure Park, Ffinnant, Trefeglwys, Powys
Best Attraction: Ffestiniog & Welsh Highland Railway, Porthmadog, Gwynedd
Best Activity, Experience or Tour: Rock UK Summit Centre, Trelewis, Treharris, Merthyr Tydfil
Bro a Byd (Those going the extra mile on Environmental Sustainability): Cambrian Cottages, Berllan, Gwyddgrug, Pencader, Carmarthenshire
Accessible and Inclusive Tourism Award: Stangwrach Cottages,Llanfynydd Carmarthen, Carmarthenshire
Best Place to Eat: The Gunroom, Plas Dinas, Caernarfon, Gwynedd
Rising Star: Charly Dix, Lan y Môr, Coppet Hall Beach, Saundersfoot, Pembrokeshire
Best Event: Royal Welsh Show, Llanelwedd, Builth Wells, Powys
Best Dog Friendly Business: Plas Llangoedmor, Llangoedmor, Cardigan, Ceredigion