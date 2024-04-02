EIGHT Ceredigion businesses have secured top marks from hygiene inspectors following a recent run of inspections.
The Food Standards Agency inspects all businesses across the UK that serve food, scoring them from 0, meaning urgent improvement is required, to 5, which means hygiene standards are very good.
The latest inspections took place at eight Ceredigion businesses, and all secured a five rating.
In the restaurants, cafe and canteens category, Cardigan Island Coastal Farm Park in Gwbert; The Bar at Woodlands Lodge Retreat, Gilfachrheda; Sands Bistro, Borth; Boathouse Bar at Brynowen Holiday Centre, Borth; Libanus 1877 in Borth; Oriel Tir a Mor, Borth and Sophie's Cafe, Aberystwyth, all secured a five rating
Pasty Pasty in New Quay also secured a five rating in the takeaway category.