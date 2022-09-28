Ice cream parlour scoops up two prizes
A MUCH-LOVED ice cream parlour and pizzeria scooped two prestigious food prizes after celebrating 50 years in business.
Beddgelert-based Glaslyn was a double winner at the Great Taste Awards 2022, receiving plaudits for its mint chocolate chip and salted caramel flavours.
Employing 36 staff in peak season and 10 throughout the year, the family-run firm has been a hit with customers for generations.
Founded by Joan and Bert Rowley, the net-zero company is now run by granddaughter Bonnie, who is focused on becoming an even more sustainable venue while retaining their skilled, traditional methods and continuing to support independent producers across north Wales.
“We were absolutely delighted to be recognised at the Great Taste Awards, not once but twice, and would like to thank the judges for their complimentary feedback,” she said.
“Like most businesses in the hospitality and food and drink industries we faced our challenges during the pandemic and continue to because of the rise in the cost of ingredients and energy, but this is also an opportunity to take a step back and reflect on our direction of travel.”
Bonnie added: “Quality has always been paramount for us – from our team, food, and the service – and that will always be the case, especially as we undergo the process of launching a new wholesale department.
“And becoming a net zero business was always a priority as we recognise our impact upon the community and our environment. This directly aligns to the values instilled by my grandparents all those years ago.”
