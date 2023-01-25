TWO of Aberystwyth’s independent stores are to team up to provide Welsh products under one roof.
The Welsh gift shop Broc - Môr, currently situated on Terrace Road is to relocate to Siop y Pethe on 1 March
The move will bring the two Welsh shops together under one roof and boost collaboration between them.
Broc - Môr’s owner Berith Lochery said: “The move will be great for us, Siop y Pethe is in such a good location in town, and we hope it will mean a bigger footfall for us. The building gives us a lot more space as well, meaning we can have a lot more out on display.
“We couldn’t feel more privileged and excited!
“The opportunity to bring Broc-Môr to this iconic Welsh Building is just amazing! Our goal is to make Siop y Pethe a beautiful and welcoming shopping destination right in the heart of the Aberystwyth High Street while also preserving its wonderful heritage.”
In the meantime, Broc -Mor will remain open in its current site on Terrace Road until it moves. The shop is open From tuesday to Friday from 10am to 3pm, and on Saturdays it is open from 10am to 4pm
Siop y Pethe’s owner, Aled Rees, said: “We started talking about this months ago, the move will be great for both of our businesses, the two of us sell things with the Welsh theme, so we complement each other very well. Siop y Pethe was the first Welsh shop in Wales, being set up in 1967, and Broc - Môr’s move keeps that core theme alive in our shop.
“It’s a chance to do something positive and collaborative. We’ve got a strong community of independent shops here in Aberystwyth, but if we don’t collaborate through these harsh times we will struggle to get through them.
“I’m not one to dwell on the ‘what if’ but people are spending less, and the costs for businesses are going up, and already there are less shops open in Aberystwyth. It does make me feel a bit apprehensive because it has a knock on effect, if shops start closing there are less shops for people to go to in Aberystwyth, and less reason for them to hang around in a cafe or other business.
“I see the solution in working together. If we come up with ideas and solutions together, we can help the whole town instead of just individual businesses. For example we had a scheme with vouchers over the recent months. If we and local businesses met up and discussed these ideas I think we could bring a lot of positivity to both the businesses of Aberystwyth as well as the town itself.
“But mostly, we need to stay positive, and we need to shop locally.”