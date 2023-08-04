A Barmouth restaurant has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Ted's, which opened on The Quay in February, was given the score after assessment on 29 June, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
A report published on the website says the business requires major improvement in the hygienic handling of food, including preparation, cooking, reheating, cooling and storage, and the management of food safety, which covers the checks in place to ensure food sold or served is safe to eat.
The cleanliness and condition of facilities and the building itself were deemed 'generally satisfactory'.
Ted's rating means that of Gwynedd's 488 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 431 (88 per cent) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.