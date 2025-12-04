A Lampeter man has been fined by magistrates after admitting breaching a community order.

Sean Strain, of 30 Bryn yr Eglwys, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 3 December.

The 43-year-old admitted a charge of failing without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order made by Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 9 April by failing to attend a planned appointment 27 June and failing to attend unpaid work on 16 October.

Magistrates fined Strain £100.

He must also pay costs of £60.