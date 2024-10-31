A Lampeter firm is eager to take advantage of a new Welsh Government forestry scheme aimed at training staff.
£280,000 is being invested in a new forestry-related skills and training fund by the Welsh Government, with the aim of growing the workforce and providing strong roots for the industry to bloom.
The Forestry and Timber Skills fund forms part of Wales’ efforts to future-proof the workforce and have more skilled workers needed to meet woodland creation targets and expand the production of quality Welsh timber to fulfil the growing demand for low carbon timber-framed social homes.
One Lampeter firm eager to apply for the new scheme, having taken advantage of previous Welsh Government forestry skills funding initiatives to ensure their growing team are fully qualified.
Lampeter Trees Services, established by Islwyn Williams and his son Meirion in 1993, provides forestry services for the National Grid, councils, Natural Resources Wales and private estates.
Meirion and his brother Emyr now run the business. Having staff qualified to industry-standard levels is a legal requirement to bid for many of the contracts that make up their day-to-day work and to date their workforce have attended nearly 400 training courses with Welsh Government funding support.