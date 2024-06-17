A Lampeter housing project has won a national construction award.
Last week the developers behind the Brynsteffan Estate project, Dragon Homes, were awarded best in Wales for ‘Delivering Value’ by Constructing Excellence in Wales.
The Barcud Housing Association project is to finish the construction of 27 new-build homes.
Lee Perch, director of Dragon Homes said: “’Delivering Value’ doesn’t start with being cost-efficient, it means securing the sustainable longevity of the homes.
“The idea is these units will exceed the ‘lifetimes homes’ requirements and the Welsh housing quality standards – ensuring that the house will last a lifetime and grow with the homemakers.
“It employs a local team, with over 90 per cent based near Lampeter, plus continued recruiting.
“The project will boost the local economy by an estimated £12m through investment in people, employment and training opportunities, and a local supply chain.”
Despite the site having planning permission for an estimated 35 years, previous developers failed to complete the project.
Dragon Homes took over the work in April 2023, aiming to complete by May 2025 to allow residents already on the estate to “live in a completed environment” after work was previously abandoned. The site includes 1-3 bedroom detached and semi-detached housing, plus four bungalows.