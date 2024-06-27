A LAMPETER plumber has scooped a UK award for his work.
Daniel Davies Plumbing & Heating Engineers has picked up a bronze award at a UK-wide awards ceremony after being named the best in Wales.
The Heating Installer Awards recognise the often unsung pioneers in the heating and plumbing industry who deliver an exceptional quality of work and customer satisfaction.
Daniel saw off stiff competition to be named as the best heating installer in Wales as a result of a written submission detailing a stand-out project, his excellent customer service, and technical expertise.
Following this, Daniel undertook a competitive, multi-stage judging process, consisting of a response-to-scenario test scored by industry experts, as well as an online public vote wherein customers and industry professionals could vote for him.
Daniel particularly impressed the judges with his knowledge of renewables and customer-centric approach.
As a result of this work, at the national awards presentation on 26 June, Daniel won the Bronze award for his work.
Daniel said: “To be recognised in the highly talented and competitive Wales region, let alone be titled as the national Bronze Winner, is an achievement I’m incredibly proud of. It’s so rewarding to be commended by industry experts, my customers, and the public for my work.”