A LAMPETER supermarket manager is planning to turn his attentions to the fairways of Ceredigion following his retirement this weekend.
After 33 years working for Sainsbury’s, with almost 8 years of those being Store Manager at Lampeter supermarket, Alun Grabham, is retiring on Saturday 8 April.
Alun started his Sainsbury’s career after graduating and worked his way through the management ranks by working in and around London before moving back to South Wales and continued his career working in Bridgend, Swansea, Newport and Cardiff.
In 2015, Alun was offered the opportunity to become Store Manager of Lampeter.
An opportunity he grabbed with both hands and he relocated to the area with his wife Julie & their two dobermanns, Rosie & Odin.
Alun has had a successful career, with many highlights.
None more so than in 2018 when Lampeter beat 18 other Sainsbury’s stores to be named top of the region! A huge achievement for Alun and the team.
Alun is well known for being a Swansea City supporter and as part of his retirement gifts, he received a signed football from Swansea City!
Alun will leave his career, knowing he has made a lot of good friends, including colleagues and customers.
He says he is thankful to Sainsbury's not just for a great career, but also for the opportunity to discover Lampeter.
Alun will enjoy his retirement living in the Lampeter area, playing golf and no doubt you’ll see him walking his dogs through town.