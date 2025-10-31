Llanidloes welcomes back its Co-op supermarket store with an “enhanced bakery” and new energy-saving chilled aisle.
After eight weeks of refurbishment, staff and customers were welcomed back into the Llangurig Road store for a first peek at its new look.
Following investment, the store has been kitted out with a new layout, and a refrigeration section that cuts its carbon footprint and expands the store's chilled and frozen range.
Mayor Dr John Hughes cut a ceremonial ribbon opening the store, which employs more than 20 people, on Friday 31 October.
Sophie Brunt, Llanidloes Store Manager, said: “We have had a great response - we are delighted to have had the opportunity to invest in Llanidloes, and it has been wonderful to welcome the community back into their Co-op now the works are concluded.
“The store has been completely transformed, it looks fantastic with a fresh new look designed to enhance the customer shopping experience.
“We're here to contribute to local life and conveniently serve and support the community of Llanidloes and surrounding areas.
“We are really enjoying welcoming the community back into their Co-op.”
The improvements weren’t just for the bakery and chilled foods however, also adding a Costa Coffee Express station, a Rug Doctor and Photo Booth, as well as expanded home delivery available to include the surrounding villages of Pant y Dwr, St Harmon, Llawryglyn and Llanwnog.
Customer car parking is also soon to receive an electric vehicle charging point.
