Llanidloes retailer Trudy Davies has won a community award at an event hosted by the National Lottery.
Trudy, of Woosnam & Davies News, was invited up to London to receive the award and was nominated by a member of the community.
This award was presented to her at Wembley Hilton Hotel at an awards luncheon held and hosted by Allwyn The National Lottery Operator.
She was delighted to attend and accept the award.
One of only 16 regional winners in the UK, the prize includes £5k to bring back to her hometown of Llanidloes to aid her store’s Social community fund with her good causes and support she gives to many charities and individuals.
Trudy said: “To be recognised from Allwyn and The National Lottery is just amazing, it’s the community which has really won this though because £5k can really make a difference to our small Town of Llanidloes.
“It means I get to do even more in my store and community.
“I feel very blessed with my team at the store, my community, my friends, my families help and support
“Thanks to whoever nominated me for this champions award, really does mean a-lot to a small community focused independent retailer.”