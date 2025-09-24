Eight new pubs from west Wales are among the 68 from the region listed in the new Good Beer Guide, the definitive guidebook to pubs that serve great cask beer in Wales and across the UK.
It was released on Thursday 25 September.
Using an independent, volunteer-led selection process from Welsh pubgoers and beer drinkers making it the authoritative and trusted voice of cask beer drinkers, the 53rd edition is sponsored by Midland Snacks Traditional Pork Scratchings and endorsed by Cask Marque.
Returning to the Guide this year is The White Lion in Talybont, where landlord Gareth Pritchard said he was thrilled to be back in the book once more.
The Guide is perfect for any beer or pub lover, acting as a passport to Wales’s pubs and a simple tool to discover hidden gems near to home or planning stops on a trip in all parts of the UK. The 2026 edition features 51 new pubs that didn’t appear in 2025.
CAMRA’s Wales Director Chris Charters said: “CAMRA champions great cask beer in great pubs, with independence and choice at the heart of our Good Beer Guide and our campaigning. This is the only Guidebook you can buy that supports a campaigning organisation that fights for pubs, pints and consumer rights.
“This year’s Guide is a testament to the remarkable resilience of publicans, continuing to achieve excellence and choice for consumers despite a backdrop of sky-high tax bills and a lack of action from both Welsh and UK Governments. The Chancellor needs to use the upcoming Budget to slash the tax burden on pubs, including VAT, tax on beer and cider, and National Insurance contributions. The First Minister also needs to urgently fix the unfair business rates system which penalises our locals with unaffordable bills.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.