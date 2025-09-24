“This year’s Guide is a testament to the remarkable resilience of publicans, continuing to achieve excellence and choice for consumers despite a backdrop of sky-high tax bills and a lack of action from both Welsh and UK Governments. The Chancellor needs to use the upcoming Budget to slash the tax burden on pubs, including VAT, tax on beer and cider, and National Insurance contributions. The First Minister also needs to urgently fix the unfair business rates system which penalises our locals with unaffordable bills.”