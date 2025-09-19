National Grid has launched pre-application consultations on proposals to reinforce and refurbish the electricity network between Pentir and Trawsfynydd.
The way electricity is generated in the UK is changing to a cleaner, more affordable and secure energy system.
To meet rising energy demand National Grid needs to reinforce and refurbish the existing electricity network between Pentir and Trawsfynydd to relieve pressure on the existing network, support the Welsh government’s energy security and clean power goals, and reduce costs added to bills when there is not enough grid capacity to move power where it is needed.
Suzanne Crouch, Portfolio Director for Pentir to Trawsfynydd, said: “We will take into consideration feedback received during this pre-application consultation to help refine proposals before submitting our planning applications to Cyngor Gwynedd and Eryri National Park.
The statutory 28-day consultations give consultees the opportunity to feedback on draft planning applications for the following four main elements of the project:
• Installing new and replacement underground cables and other equipment within the existing substation site at Pentir
• Replacing 5.8km of underground cables beneath the Glaslyn Estuary at Porthmadog from Wern to Minffordd
• Constructing a new substation south of Bryncir
• Installing new and replacement underground cables and other equipment within the existing substation site at Trawsfynydd.
Notices with information about the consultations are being displayed on application sites, and draft applications are available to view at www.nationalgrid.com/Pentir-Trawsfynydd
National Grid will carefully consider the comments received as it finalises its planning applications, prior to submission to Cyngor Gwynedd and Eryri National Park Authority later this year.
To learn more about the consultations and how to get involved, members of the public can visit the project, visit the website (www.nationalgrid.com/Pentir-Trawsfynydd), email [email protected], write to Freepost NG Substation or call 0800 9152485.
The feedback deadline is 11:59pm on 15 October.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.