A New Quay restaurant has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Yasmin's at Rossini, Greenfields, Uplands Square was given the score after assessment on 20 September, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
The restaurant needs major improvement in the management of food safety, which includes a system or checks to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat, evidence that staff know about food safety, and the food safety officer has confidence that standards will be maintained in future.
Yasmin's also needs improvement in its hygienic handling of food including preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage.
The cleanliness and condition of facilities and the building were deemed generally satisfactory.
This rating means that of Ceredigion's 222 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 128 (58 per cent) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.