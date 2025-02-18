Ceredigion MS Elin Jones and Plaid Cymru leader Rhun ap Iorwerth MS visited several major investment projects in Ceredigion to see how money spent on the schemes is helping to “play an important part in improving the county’s economic prosperity.”
The elected members had a tour around Aberystwyth University’s Old College project on the promenade, followed by a visit to the Veterinary School.
This was followed by a meeting with Geraint Thomas, owner of the Moody Cow business in Llwyncelyn to see their current facilities, new projects at work and their effective use of renewable energy.
Elin Jones MS said: "It was great to have the opportunity to meet some of Aberystwyth University’s first veterinary studies students, and to see the great facilities and work that the university is doing to develop the next generation of veterinary professionals."
Rhun ap Iorwerth MS said: "The tour of the Old College development in Aberystwyth gave us the opportunity to learn more about the tremendous conservation work being undertaken to create an unparalleled attraction and resource for the town and for Ceredigion.
“Not only will this development safeguard a listed building that holds such importance in Wales’ civic history, it will also bring further employment opportunities, attract more visitors, and offer unique community facilities that will all play a part in facilitating sustainable economic growth in the region.
“I’m also grateful to the team at the Moody Cow Farm Shop for the warm welcome.
“The business now employs over 100 staff and is making a significant contribution to the local economy and community.
“The way in which Chris and Geraint have carefully gone about developing their business means that their site and facilities are popular among both locals and visitors, and their use of renewable energy within their business model is exemplary."