Ahead of the official launch, Ben Lake MP said: “It is great to see more and more initiatives like this rooting themselves here in Ceredigion. “The initiative not only boosts the economy by serving as an inspiration to other businesses, but it also plays an important role in the community. I am extremely pleased to see that Tetrim Teas, Madarch Cymru and Cleobury have been working in partnership with ARFOR to secure employment for local people and providing them with greater opportunities to stay, work and live in their communities.