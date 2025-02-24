Porthmadog brewery Purple Moose is bringing a taste of Wales to Canada in time for Saint David’s Day.
Bragdy Mŵs Piws headed out to Vancouver earlier this year to team up with Main Street Brewing, which is owned by ex-pat, Nigel Pike.
Lawrence Washington from Bragdy Mŵs Piws and Nigel have collaborated and created a special Welsh Red Ale, which is for sale in Canada and will be available on cask in pubs across Wales to celebrate the Patron Saint.
Lawrence said: “It is Purple Moose Brewery’s first opportunity to take part in an international collaboration like this.
“What better time to do it than in our 20th anniversary year? There is also the small matter that moose are indigenous to Canada!”
Nigel who was born in Colwyn Bay, said: “That heritage has definitely shaped my approach. Welsh culture has a strong sense of community, storytelling, and craftsmanship—all things that resonate in brewing.
“I think that respect for tradition and history plays a big role in how we approach beer at Main Street.
“Main Street Brewing is rooted in Vancouver’s brewing history. We’re housed in a historic 1913 building that once served as a hub for one of the city’s earliest breweries. We’re all about crafting quality, modern yet approachable beers that balance tradition with innovation.”
Lawrence said on the differences in brewing on the other side of the Atlantic: “The core principles of brewing remain the same, however, the craft brewing culture I’ve seen in Vancouver encompasses many different beer styles, often pushing the boundaries by UK standards.
“Nigel, who runs Main Street Brewing, requested that the beer be a Welsh Red Ale in honour of his roots – a beer style not often found in North America!
“A Welsh beer style brewed in Canada.”
Speaking on the experience, Nigel said: “It was fantastic! There’s always something special about hosting fellow brewers and sharing ideas over a few pints. Seeing them experience Vancouver’s beer scene and bringing a bit of Wales into our brewery was a highlight.
“Blending styles and techniques from both sides of the Atlantic was a real treat. We wanted to craft something that honored both traditions while also being uniquely its own thing. The process of bringing that to life—from recipe development to the final pour—was incredibly rewarding.”
On how he thinks Canadian drinkers will react to a beer celebrating St David’s Day, Nigel said: “I think they’ll love it! Canadians and ex-pats have a real appreciation for craft beer and cultural celebrations. Whether they have Welsh roots or just enjoy a great pint, I hope they embrace it as a fun, limited-edition brew with a great story behind it.”
The ale is described as being a premium bitter with a red hue, full of malt rich flavours and hints of blackcurrant and being bold, balanced and proudly Welsh’.
Lawrence added: “The beer will be available (in Wales) through each brewery’s regular outlets, in both draught and small-pack formats, in time for St David’s Day.”