The top five-out-of-five rating has been given to the following following assessment in recent weeks: Porto at Pysgoty Promenade, Aberystwyth; Coffi a Bara, Tregaron; The Hungry Ram, Penuwch; Paprika Restaurant, Aberystwyth; Y Bryn a'r Bragdy, Brynhoffnant; Welsh Assembly Offices, Aberystwyth; The Barn at Pengarreg Caravan Park, Llanrhystud; Aberystwyth Town Football Club; Y Caban, Tresaith. Meanwhile, Starbucks on Great Darkgate Street, Aberystwyth has received a four rating while Emyr Cafe in Tanygroes and Istanbul Kebab in Aberystwyth were handed a three rating.