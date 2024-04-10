A LOCAL nurse is to make a culinary leap, taking the reins of a successful Aberystwyth restaurant.
Francine Richards is to open her new restaurant under the banner of ‘Cwtsh SY23’ on Thursday, 18 April, which will serve Mediterranean inspired dishes which promise to ‘tantalise the tastebuds’.
Making the announcement, Mark and Rhian Phillips, who own SY23, said: “In a heartwarming tale of perseverance and passion, Ms. Francine Richards, a beloved figure in our community, is embarking on a new chapter in her remarkable journey.
“Having served as the manager of Why Not Bar and Lounge Ltd for two decades, Ms. Richards found herself at a crossroads when the business closed its doors in October 2023.
“Undeterred by this challenge, Ms Richards, who has also dedicated 25 years of her life as a nurse at our local hospital, seized the opportunity to breathe new life into the space.
“With the other manager and head chef of SY23 restaurant next door choosing not to take on the lease, Ms Richards saw a chance to create something truly special for our community.
“Drawing on her wealth of experience and unwavering commitment to excellence, Ms. Richards is set to unveil a culinary haven that promises to tantalise taste buds and warm hearts. Under the banner of "Cwtsh SY23," her new restaurant is poised to become a beacon of culinary artistry in our town.
“From the comforting halls of the hospital to the bustling bars of Why Not Bar and Lounge Ltd, Ms Richards has always been a pillar of strength and compassion in our community. Her decision to venture into the world of culinary delights is a testament to her resilience and undying spirit of service.
“As we rally behind Ms. Richards in this new endeavour, let us not only savour the flavours of her Mediterranean-inspired dishes but also show our unwavering support for a local hero.
“Join us in celebrating the journey of a true local legend as she steps into the spotlight, bringing a taste of excellence to our tables and hearts.
“Let us come together to support Ms Francine Richards, a dedicated nurse and now a culinary entrepreneur, as she continues to enrich our lives with her passion and dedication. Your support means the world to her and to our community.”
Cwtsh SY23 will open to customers from Thursday, 18 April with a taster of its menu available online.