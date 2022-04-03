‘Once-in-a-lifetime’ plan to create a ‘new future’

The Canolfan Tir Glas plan was officially launched at an event in Lampeter with university chiefs joined by MP Ben Lake ( UWTSD )

A “ONCE in a lifetime” multi-million pound plan to create a “new future” for the Lampeter area has been officially launched.

At a special event, held at the Arts Hall on the Lampeter campus on 17 March, the University of Wales Trinity Saint David (UWTSD) launched the Canolfan Tir Glas project.

Canolfan Tir Glas is an “ambitious and collaborative venture” that will involve a new food village, enterprise hubs, along with a new Aldi supermarket.

The project “aims to create an ecosystem that will support rural infrastructure by bringing people and communities together to co-create a new future for the area,” the university said.

“The aim is to create a long-term offer for the campus and the town, underpinned by the principles of resilience and sustainability.

An artist impression of the proposed food village ( Aldi/UWTSD ) ( Aldi/UWTSD )

Gwilym Dyfri Jones, Provost of the Lampeter campus said: “As a core institution in the town, the university recognises that it has a central role to play in the regeneration of Lampeter in the post Covid period.

“The university sees itself as a catalyst for positive change that will be sustainable for future generations.

“As well as providing the town of Lampeter with a direction of travel, the vision for Canolfan Tir Glas is to provide an opportunity for the university to develop a new portfolio of programmes, working collaboratively with a range of local, national and international partners to enable Lampeter to become a centre of excellence in the areas of sustainability and resilience.

“The pandemic has changed people’s attitudes towards the environment, health and wellbeing, so establishing Canolfan Tir Glas is timely, and is a welcome development both locally and nationally.”

Professor Medwin Hughes, DL, Vice-Chancellor said: “Canolfan Tir Glas offers a once in a lifetime opportunity to redefine the University’s offer in Lampeter to deliver economic, social, cultural and environment benefits to Mid and South West Wales.

“The University and our partners aim to create opportunities that will upskill and reskill the area’s workforce, create jobs and attract further investment in the town and surrounding area. In doing so, the aim is to create resilient communities so that people and places can flourish for generations to come”.

The university is working closely with Ceredigion County Council, Coleg Ceredigion and Coleg Sir Gâr, Lampeter Town Council, the Mid Wales Regional Skills Partnership, the Growing Mid Wales Partnership as well as the Welsh and UK Governments on developing Canolfan Tir Glas.