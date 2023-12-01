An Aberystwyth fish and chip shop has been handed a one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
G-one on North Parade was given the score following assessment on 26 October, according to the Food Standards Agency website.
The takeaway, which in 2020 was served a closure notice for failing to comply with Covid-19 pandemic regulations before it was terminated a day later, was deemed to be 'generally satisfactory' when it comes to cleanliness and the condition of facilities and the building.
However, inspectors found the management of food safety to need 'major improvement'. while improvement is also necessary when it comes to the hygienic handling of food.
Meanwhile, a four-out-of-five rating has been awarded to Tafarn y Roosters at Penhryncoch Football Club.