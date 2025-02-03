A TREGARON café that opened one year ago has moved into the town's former bank.
Halen a Pupur Café opened for business in the larger location of Y Banc on Saturday, 1 February.
The new location at Y Banc allows for more seating, an enhanced menu experience and the same warm, welcoming atmosphere people have grown to know and love.
Owners Claire Davies and Morfudd Pugh said: "This move is all about creating more room for our amazing customers while staying true to what makes Halen a Pupur special - delicious food, great coffee and a strong sense of community. We’re thrilled to start this new chapter in Y Banc!"
The café will also celebrate its first birthday this February, inviting locals to join in the festivities with a special birthday event on Saturday 15 February.