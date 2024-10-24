Organisations with plans for small-scale green tourism infrastructure improvements in Powys are being urged to get in touch with the county council.
It plans to submit a bid to Welsh Government for up to £300,000 worth of Brilliant Basics Funded schemes for 2025-27.
Only local authorities and national park authorities can apply for the money so Powys County Council is looking to submit an ‘umbrella bid’ on behalf of several organisations for a range of Powys projects.
The money can be used to cover up to 80 per cent of the cost of any planned works that will help to reduce carbon emissions.
Projects must also meet one of three criteria, which are t alleviate pressure at a tourism ‘hot spot’; Improve accessibility and help visitors learn more about local produce, history or culture.
“We want to find the best green tourism infrastructure plans in Powys to include in this bid to Welsh Government,” said Councillor David Selby, Powys County Council’s Cabinet Member for a More Prosperous Powys. “Visitors are incredibly important to the county’s economy.”
Any organisations that would like to be part of a combined Powys bid are asked to complete a project information form before 9am on Monday 4 November.