A MID Wales construction company has won £17.6m worth of contracts with housing association Barcud, which will lead to the creation of 34 new homes in Penparcau.
SJ Roberts Construction has secured three new contracts which will see affordable housing constructed in Builth Wells, Aberystwyth and Knighton.
Work has started in Knighton where a mix of eighteen 1, 2 and 3 bedroom homes are being built to A-rated energy standards thanks to the inclusion of air source heat pumps and solar PV panels.
A further 31 homes will be built on Hospital Road in Builth Wells, and 34 houses will be built on Piercefield Lane in Penparcau.
Barcud says work on those sites will start later this year.
Alex Dawson, Head of Development at Barcud, said: “Investing in the communities where affordable housing is most needed is a priority for Barcud, and ensuring those homes meet the very highest standards of quality and energy efficiency is a value we’re all very proud of.
“Having worked with SJ Roberts on previous projects we are confident in the team’s ability to successfully deliver these new homes and look forward to seeing the positive impact that they have in the communities of Knighton, Builth Wells and Aberystwyth.”